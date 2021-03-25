Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Shares Acquired by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,534 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,122 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Hormel Foods worth $13,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 134,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after buying an additional 5,798 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $1,245,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 103,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,836,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,678 shares of company stock valued at $5,967,454 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods stock opened at $48.06 on Thursday. Hormel Foods Co. has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $52.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a PE ratio of 28.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 59.04%.

Several brokerages have commented on HRL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Argus lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

