Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Howden Joinery Group Plc (LON:HWDN) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 616.33 ($8.05).

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Howden Joinery Group from GBX 677 ($8.85) to GBX 679 ($8.87) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howden Joinery Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

In related news, insider Paul Hayes acquired 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, with a total value of £49,980 ($65,299.19).

HWDN stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 740.40 ($9.67). 929,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,298. The company has a market cap of £4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 720.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 665.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. Howden Joinery Group has a 52 week low of GBX 460.60 ($6.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 747.60 ($9.77).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.20 ($0.24) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Howden Joinery Group’s previous dividend of $9.10.

Howden Joinery Group Company Profile

Howden Joinery Group Plc operates as a trade kitchen supplier providing various products across kitchens, joinery, and hardware in the United Kingdom, Isle of Man, France, Belgium, the Netherlands, and Germany. The company offers kitchen cabinets, surfaces, fittings, storages, fitted kitchens, kitchen doors and units, sinks, and taps, as well as appliances; joinery products, such as sliding wardrobe doors, stairs and parts, moldings, joinery doors, skirting boards, and architrave products; appliances, such as dishwashers, fridges and freezers, coffee machines, washing machines, tumble dryers and washing dryers, cookers, hobs, cooker hoods, microwaves, ovens, warming drawers, cooking accessories, and cooker hood accessories.

