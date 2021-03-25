Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,211 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.72% of Hub Group worth $14,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,045 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,486,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $64.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.00. Hub Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.00 and a 1-year high of $68.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.84.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 2.30%. The firm had revenue of $952.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.68 million. Equities analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hub Group news, EVP Vava Dimond sold 13,971 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $843,149.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,051,174.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.12% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Hub Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Evercore ISI raised Hub Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.46.

Hub Group Profile

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, truck brokerage, trucking, managed transportation, freight consolidation, warehousing, last mile delivery, international transportation, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over distances of 750 miles or more.

