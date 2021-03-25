Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 18.4% Lower Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. Humaniq has a market cap of $1.57 million and $69,656.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humaniq token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Humaniq has traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Humaniq alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00024227 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.41 or 0.00050605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $336.60 or 0.00644909 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001917 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.15 or 0.00063519 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.49 or 0.00023929 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 tokens. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . Humaniq’s official website is humaniq.com . The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Humaniq Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humaniq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humaniq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Humaniq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Humaniq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Humaniq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.