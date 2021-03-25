Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 35.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,889 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 42,970 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HBAN. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 41.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,194,000 after buying an additional 102,424 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 7.7% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 175,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 12,579 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 2.9% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 336,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 21.2% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 215,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,973,000 after buying an additional 37,620 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 19.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 193,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,773,000 after buying an additional 31,302 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,838,629.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 425,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,684,589.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.32 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.56. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $6.82 and a 1 year high of $16.91.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 15.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.74.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

