Hydro Protocol Price Tops $0.0256 (HOT)

Hydro Protocol (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 14.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Hydro Protocol has a market cap of $18.00 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Hydro Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0256 or 0.00000049 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Hydro Protocol has traded 26.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

About Hydro Protocol

Hydro Protocol is a token. It launched on January 16th, 2018. Hydro Protocol’s total supply is 1,560,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 702,000,000 tokens. Hydro Protocol’s official website is thehydrofoundation.com . Hydro Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/hydro-protocol . Hydro Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ddex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydro Protocol is network transport layer protocol for hybrid decentralized exchanges. By providing a network transport protocol with open source middleware components the Hydro Protocol facilitates the creation of high-performance hybrid DEX. HOT is an ERC20 token used by new decentralized exchanges looking to bootstrap liquidity can stake HOT tokens to gain membership into existing liquidity pools, used as the incentive mechanism reward, and used as the bounty for market makers. “

Hydro Protocol Token Trading

