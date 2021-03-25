HyperDAO Reaches Market Cap of $7.69 Million (HDAO)

HyperDAO (CURRENCY:HDAO) traded 68.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 25th. HyperDAO has a total market capitalization of $7.69 million and $458,583.00 worth of HyperDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HyperDAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0200 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, HyperDAO has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00025459 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00049269 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $333.91 or 0.00640931 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.23 or 0.00063789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001925 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000935 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.61 or 0.00024208 BTC.

HyperDAO Coin Profile

HyperDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was November 8th, 2019. HyperDAO’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 385,333,511 coins. HyperDAO’s official Twitter account is @Hdao_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperDAO is medium.com/@hdao . The official website for HyperDAO is www.hyperdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperDAO aims to establish a complete DeFi (Decentralised Finance)ecosystem, providing clients with a decentralized financial infrastructure. DeFi holds openness, fairness, and interconnection at its core. Based on distributed ledger and blockchain technology, HyperDAO is going to build a financial services ecosystem including collateral-backed stablecoins, decentralized community crowdfunding, decentralized wallets, cloud exchanges, market forecasts, asset management, microfinance, and e-citizen information systems. “

HyperDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

