Hyperion Price Reaches $0.0169 on Top Exchanges (HYN)

Hyperion (CURRENCY:HYN) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Hyperion has traded down 25.2% against the US dollar. One Hyperion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000032 BTC on exchanges. Hyperion has a total market cap of $2.48 million and $110,736.00 worth of Hyperion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.13 or 0.00025024 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.58 or 0.00048748 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $336.11 or 0.00640478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001908 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.44 or 0.00063713 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000944 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00023987 BTC.

About Hyperion

HYN is a coin. It launched on August 16th, 2018. Hyperion’s total supply is 8,043,574,329 coins and its circulating supply is 146,414,713 coins. Hyperion’s official message board is medium.com/@hyperionsgoffical . Hyperion’s official website is www.hyn.space

According to CryptoCompare, “Hyperion, a decentralized map platform, aims to achieve the “One Map” vision – to provide a unified view of global map data and service, and to make it universally accessible just like a public utility for 10B people. Built on the Spatial Consensus Protocol which encloses not just spatial information but also value transfer, Hyperion fundamentally redefines the way to create and consume map services, conforming to its first principles to make maps aggressively open and decentralized. “

Buying and Selling Hyperion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyperion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hyperion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hyperion using one of the exchanges listed above.

