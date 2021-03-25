HyperQuant Price Hits $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (HQT)

HyperQuant (CURRENCY:HQT) traded 18% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. During the last seven days, HyperQuant has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. One HyperQuant token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. HyperQuant has a market capitalization of $35,915.39 and $5,057.00 worth of HyperQuant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.82 or 0.00024389 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00049796 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $331.00 or 0.00629580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.35 or 0.00063429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00023798 BTC.

HyperQuant Profile

HyperQuant is a token. HyperQuant’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. HyperQuant’s official Twitter account is @HyperQuant_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for HyperQuant is medium.com/hyperquant . The official website for HyperQuant is hyperquant.net . The Reddit community for HyperQuant is /r/HyperQuant and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HyperQuant is a decentralised financial service that creates an all-around quantitative framework enhanced by cutting-edge risk management AI and through the use of blockchain technology to ensure stability and reliability of the system to the developers of algorithmic trading software. The Hyper Quant platform offers Business-2-Customer and Business-2-Business use cases. As a B2C offers advice based on smart trading bots, intelligent Telegram bot and trading-mining software. On the other end, B2B allows increasing token liquidity through the market making feature, hedge-fund software and quantitative framework. The HQT token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that provides access to crypto trading bots, market making and hedging software. “

HyperQuant Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperQuant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HyperQuant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HyperQuant using one of the exchanges listed above.

