ICON (ICX) Price Tops $1.85 on Top Exchanges

ICON (CURRENCY:ICX) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 25th. ICON has a market cap of $1.10 billion and $109.38 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ICON has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One ICON coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.85 or 0.00003562 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICX is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 800,460,000 coins and its circulating supply is 594,865,576 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ICON is /r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official website is www.icon.foundation.

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ICON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

