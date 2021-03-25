Iconix Brand Group (NASDAQ:ICON) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.40

Shares of Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICON) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.40 and traded as high as $2.35. Iconix Brand Group shares last traded at $2.32, with a volume of 184,781 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.40.

Iconix Brand Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:ICON)

Iconix Brand Group, Inc is a brand management company. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned a portfolio of over 30 global consumer brands across women’s, men’s, and home categories. The Company operates through segments: men’s, women’s, home and international. The Company’s brand portfolio includes brands, such as Candie’s, Bongo, Joe Boxer, Rampage, Mudd, London Fog, Mossimo, Ocean Pacific/OP, Danskin/Danskin Now, Rocawear/Roc Nation, Cannon, Royal Velvet, Fieldcrest, Charisma, Starter, Waverly, Ecko Unltd/Mark Ecko Cut & Sew, Zoo York, Umbro, Lee Cooper and Artful Dodger, and interests in Material Girl, Ed Hardy, Truth or Dare, Modern Amusement, Buffalo, Nick Graham Hydraulic and PONY brands.

