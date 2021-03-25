iExec RLC (RLC) 1-Day Volume Tops $18.68 Million

iExec RLC (CURRENCY:RLC) traded down 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 25th. One iExec RLC coin can now be bought for approximately $1.75 or 0.00003407 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 26.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $139.89 million and $18.68 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get iExec RLC alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00023377 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00049789 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.93 or 0.00637575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00063323 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001954 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000920 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.33 or 0.00024055 BTC.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,070,793 coins. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec . The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for iExec RLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for iExec RLC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.