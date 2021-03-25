IG Gold (IGG) Hits One Day Volume of $25,441.00

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. IG Gold has a total market cap of $9.92 million and $25,441.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IG Gold has traded 27% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.17 or 0.00450634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.36 or 0.00057921 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001002 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.71 or 0.00024249 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00050643 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00005445 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.51 or 0.00170790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000395 BTC.

IG Gold Profile

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy . The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

IG Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using US dollars.

