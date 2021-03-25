iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading 4.5% Higher

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT) traded up 4.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $16.90 and last traded at $16.78. 2,677 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,198,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.05.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IHRT shares. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of iHeartMedia in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iHeartMedia from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised iHeartMedia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. iHeartMedia presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

Get iHeartMedia alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.38.

iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $935.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.48 million. Sell-side analysts predict that iHeartMedia, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of iHeartMedia by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 35,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of iHeartMedia in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000.

iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio and Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,200 radio station affiliates.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.