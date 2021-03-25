III Capital Management Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

III Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. III Capital Management’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,964 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,215,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $2,214,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 257,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $450,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $9.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,036.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,074. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,073.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,779.92. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,079.81 and a 12-month high of $2,152.68. The company has a market cap of $1.37 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $2,390.00 target price (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,075.03, for a total value of $6,225,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,582 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,847.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,083.46, for a total value of $145,842.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33 shares in the company, valued at $68,754.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,347 shares of company stock worth $20,667,621 over the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

