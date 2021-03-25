Incent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $55.00 (INCNT)

Incent (CURRENCY:INCNT) traded 9.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last week, Incent has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Incent token can currently be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000057 BTC on major exchanges. Incent has a market cap of $1.34 million and approximately $55.00 worth of Incent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001951 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.73 or 0.00451917 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.57 or 0.00057658 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005492 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.72 or 0.00173023 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00049522 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $381.32 or 0.00743636 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.54 or 0.00075162 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Incent Token Profile

Incent’s genesis date was September 6th, 2018. Incent’s total supply is 46,016,425 tokens. Incent’s official Twitter account is @incentloyalty and its Facebook page is accessible here . Incent’s official website is incent.com

Incent Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Incent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Incent should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Incent using one of the exchanges listed above.

