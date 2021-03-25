Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 2,665,000.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,302 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 53,300 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.08% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,786,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,504,000 after buying an additional 451,853 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,617,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,661,000 after buying an additional 662,560 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,340,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,221,000 after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,182,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,545,000 after buying an additional 60,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 738,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,153,000 after buying an additional 35,644 shares during the last quarter. 87.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $24.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.05. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 6.39, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 20.82%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Industrial Logistics Properties Trust will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.83%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

