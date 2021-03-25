Insider Buying: Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys 329,977 Shares of Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) insider Antonio Horta-Osorio bought 329,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share, for a total transaction of £138,590.34 ($181,069.17).

Antonio Horta-Osorio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 9th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 398 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, with a total value of £151.24 ($197.60).

On Monday, January 11th, Antonio Horta-Osorio purchased 408 shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 37 ($0.48) per share, with a total value of £150.96 ($197.23).

Shares of Lloyds Banking Group stock traded down GBX 0.47 ($0.01) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 41.77 ($0.55). 226,447,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,524,891. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 39.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 33.84. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 23.59 ($0.31) and a 1 year high of GBX 42.33 ($0.55). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a GBX 0.57 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 1.45%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LLOY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 38 ($0.50) to GBX 39 ($0.51) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 43 ($0.56) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 33 ($0.43) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 40.92 ($0.53).

About Lloyds Banking Group

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, credit cards, and other financial services to personal and small business customers.

