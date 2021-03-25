Insider Buying: Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Purchases 1,500 Shares of Stock

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.72 per share, for a total transaction of $53,580.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:MAXR traded up $2.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.89. The stock had a trading volume of 3,650,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,778,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.47. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.65 and a twelve month high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.00 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 23.17%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Maxar Technologies from $26.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Maxar Technologies from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.36.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Maxar Technologies by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Andar Capital Management HK Ltd bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,701,000. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

About Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

