Insider Selling: 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.63, for a total transaction of $261,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,726.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ TXG traded down $2.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $166.21. 792,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 792,569. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.81 and a 52-week high of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a PE ratio of -123.12 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $176.24 and its 200-day moving average is $156.62.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TXG shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TXG. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in 10x Genomics by 57.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,163,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,084,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874,510 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,706,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,071,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,065,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,389 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter valued at about $181,568,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,856,000 after purchasing an additional 681,250 shares during the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

