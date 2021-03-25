Insider Selling: Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Insider Sells 7,790 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) insider Harlan S. Robins sold 7,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.93, for a total transaction of $326,634.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,234,899.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ADPT traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.68. 1,431,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,018,883. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -40.72 and a beta of 0.35. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.68 and a fifty-two week high of $71.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.68.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.04). Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 132.32% and a negative return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $30.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ADPT shares. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Adaptive Biotechnologies from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.33.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 16,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. 80.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptive Biotechnologies

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

