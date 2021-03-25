Insider Selling: Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Sells 1,781 Shares of Stock

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) CAO Mathew Watson sold 1,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.37, for a total value of $209,035.97. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,011,956.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mathew Watson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 22nd, Mathew Watson sold 4,436 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.17, for a total value of $524,202.12.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Mathew Watson sold 567 shares of Best Buy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $64,569.96.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $1.86 during trading on Thursday, hitting $116.18. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,961,744. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.52. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.71 and a 12-month high of $124.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology retailer reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.19 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 3.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $261,203,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,227,362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,419,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,427,382 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,368,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,535 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 28.3% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716,636 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $302,334,000 after purchasing an additional 599,588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,306,106 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $1,926,558,000 after purchasing an additional 524,280 shares during the period. 76.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBY shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Loop Capital upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Best Buy from $97.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup started coverage on Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.26.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

