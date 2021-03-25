Insider Selling: Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CFO Sells 13,500 Shares of Stock

Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI) CFO Luca Fabbri sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.71, for a total transaction of $158,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 233,206 shares in the company, valued at $2,730,842.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $11.30. 207,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.22 million, a P/E ratio of -59.47 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.02. Farmland Partners Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.51 and a 12 month high of $14.85.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.16). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 3.39% and a net margin of 18.80%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FPI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Farmland Partners from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FPI. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.6% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,954,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,676,000 after buying an additional 75,265 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 55,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,961,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,064,000 after buying an additional 46,922 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 73.4% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 98,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 41,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Farmland Partners by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 121,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 26,197 shares during the last quarter. 50.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

