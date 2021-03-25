Insider Selling: Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Major Shareholder Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) major shareholder Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total transaction of $487,050.00. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bancorporation National Zions also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

On Monday, March 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.57, for a total value of $975,700.00.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.94, for a total transaction of $989,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $897,200.00.

On Monday, March 1st, Bancorporation National Zions sold 5,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $438,750.00.

On Monday, February 22nd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.23, for a total transaction of $842,300.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total value of $1,675,800.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $822,200.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.27, for a total transaction of $822,700.00.

On Wednesday, February 3rd, Bancorporation National Zions sold 20,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,541,000.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Bancorporation National Zions sold 10,000 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total value of $801,300.00.

Shares of AGM stock traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $99.32. The stock had a trading volume of 64,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,301. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a twelve month low of $49.23 and a twelve month high of $102.84.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The credit services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.16. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 18.82%. The company had revenue of $63.75 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 502.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 4,153 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. 57.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.