Insider Selling: First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Sells 1,456 Shares of Stock

First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) CTO Markus Gloeckler sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total transaction of $118,867.84.

NASDAQ:FSLR traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $80.73. 2,311,058 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,672,986. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. First Solar, Inc. has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $112.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $86.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.87.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.19). First Solar had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $609.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $713.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FSLR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on First Solar in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded First Solar from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on First Solar from $92.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of First Solar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.65.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,672,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,253,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156,107 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Solar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $287,182,000. State Street Corp grew its position in First Solar by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,206,625 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $146,079,000 after buying an additional 11,909 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,904,372 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $188,381,000 after buying an additional 292,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after acquiring an additional 86,859 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems.

