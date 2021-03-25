Insider Selling: GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) Major Shareholder Sells 303,624 Shares of Stock

GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) major shareholder Idea Men, Llc sold 303,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.83, for a total value of $11,182,471.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 303,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,182,471.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Idea Men, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Idea Men, Llc sold 1,192,022 shares of GoodRx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.95, for a total value of $42,853,190.90.

Shares of NASDAQ GDRX traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $36.52. The company had a trading volume of 8,278,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,253,879. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.39 and a 1 year high of $64.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 19.63 and a current ratio of 19.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.46.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $153.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.01 million. GoodRx’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. tru Independence LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $24,204,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $605,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $267,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GoodRx during the fourth quarter worth about $1,871,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of GoodRx in the 4th quarter valued at about $284,000. 43.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GDRX shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Barclays increased their price target on GoodRx from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of GoodRx in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Cowen raised their target price on GoodRx from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on GoodRx from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. GoodRx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

About GoodRx

GoodRx Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a prescription drug price comparison platform using data from local and mail-order pharmacies in the United States. It also provides pharmacy coupons to customers. The company offers generic and brand name pricing; alerts clients on manufacturer co-pay cards, pharmacy discounts, and state discount programs; and provides tips on slashing drug prices.

