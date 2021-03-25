Insider Selling: Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 2,000 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.33, for a total value of $128,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,608,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ IMKTA traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $63.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 160,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,840. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $32.21 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.42. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 3.87%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMKTA. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,703,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 877.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 59,250 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 175,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,659,000 after buying an additional 48,098 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,171,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,962,000 after buying an additional 41,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 157,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,707,000 after buying an additional 39,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

