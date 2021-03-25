Insider Selling: MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) General Counsel Sells 26,338 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) General Counsel Lance Martinez sold 26,338 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.62, for a total transaction of $1,175,201.56. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 36,547 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,727.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE MAX traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.93. 682,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,633. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.95.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MAX shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of MediaAlpha from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MediaAlpha from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on MediaAlpha from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $50,307,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $34,781,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $21,349,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $19,989,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,392,000.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops insurance customer acquisition technology platform in the United States. Its technology platform brings insurance carriers and consumers together in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

