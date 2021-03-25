Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00.

Shares of RYI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 136,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $626.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ryerson by 1,732.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 313,107 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in Ryerson by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 164,740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after buying an additional 94,840 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Ryerson by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 159,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 54,969 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ryerson by 2.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,812,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,387,000 after buying an additional 37,191 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Ryerson by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 166,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

