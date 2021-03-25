Insider Selling: Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) Insider Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI) insider Kevin D. Richardson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.55, for a total value of $124,125.00.
Shares of RYI traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $16.43. 136,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $626.26 million, a PE ratio of -27.38 and a beta of 1.80. Ryerson Holding Co. has a 52-week low of $3.76 and a 52-week high of $19.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.36.
Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.54). Ryerson had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.16%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ryerson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Ryerson from $9.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ryerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.
Ryerson Company Profile
Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.
Featured Story: Systematic Risk and Investors
Receive News & Ratings for Ryerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.