Insider Selling: Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Sells 1,582 Shares of Stock

Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIEN) CFO Valerie J. Miller sold 1,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $11,849.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,905.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SIEN traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.19. 577,704 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,221,268. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. Sientra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.53 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $411.79 million, a P/E ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 1.81.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Sientra had a negative return on equity of 174.05% and a negative net margin of 123.88%. Analysts forecast that Sientra, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIEN shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sientra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Sientra from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Sientra in a research report on Friday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $184,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Sientra by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 62,992 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 45,411 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sientra by 619.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 72,397 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 62,330 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in Sientra during the fourth quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in shares of Sientra by 89.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 46,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 22,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

Sientra Company Profile

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, OPUS, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

