Insider Selling: Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Sells 24,000 Shares of Stock

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.04, for a total transaction of $1,440,960.00.

SLP stock traded up $1.11 on Thursday, reaching $61.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,822. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $90.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.85.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The technology company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 22.74%. The company had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. Research analysts anticipate that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 22nd. Simulations Plus’s payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

SLP has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Craig Hallum downgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Taglich Brothers upgraded Simulations Plus from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,317 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,356 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 3rd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

