Insider Selling: The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sells 36,129 Shares of Stock

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $1,026,424.89.

NYSE GPS traded up $1.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.73. 10,586,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,725,561. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.84 and a beta of 1.52. The Gap, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.26 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative return on equity of 24.81% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The Gap’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.2425 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPS shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.16.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GPS. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gap in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Gap in the fourth quarter worth $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after purchasing an additional 63,393 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of The Gap by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

