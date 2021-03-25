Insider Selling: The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Sells 1,633 Shares of Stock

The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) VP Jody M. Christy sold 1,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $167,888.73.

TTC traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $103.41. The stock had a trading volume of 414,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,461. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52 week low of $57.89 and a 52 week high of $105.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Get The Toro alerts:

The Toro (NYSE:TTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $873.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $851.36 million. The Toro had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Toro Company will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. The Toro’s dividend payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TTC. Bank of America began coverage on The Toro in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Toro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.33.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ossiam bought a new position in The Toro in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toro during the third quarter worth $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in The Toro by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Toro in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for The Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.