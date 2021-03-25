Insured Finance (INFI) 1-Day Volume Tops $870,181.00

Insured Finance (CURRENCY:INFI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $870,181.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Insured Finance has traded 25% lower against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00000917 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001904 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.33 or 0.00453318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00058140 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000994 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005487 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00173741 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $426.73 or 0.00811660 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00049923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.69 or 0.00075491 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,036,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

Insured Finance Coin Trading

