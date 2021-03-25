Insureum (ISR) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $2.38 Million

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. Insureum has a market cap of $16.35 million and $2.38 million worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Insureum token can currently be bought for $0.0764 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Insureum has traded 58.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00629407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Insureum Profile

Insureum is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official website is insureum.co . Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Insureum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.