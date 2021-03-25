Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by DF Dent & Co. Inc.

DF Dent & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 252,033 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 7,896 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO George S. Davis purchased 9,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.34 per share, for a total transaction of $503,317.30. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 71,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,480.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 27,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $55.57 per share, with a total value of $1,513,949.08. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 330,774 shares in the company, valued at $18,381,111.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $71.00 target price on Intel and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Intel from $64.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Intel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.87.

NASDAQ:INTC traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $61.29. 929,735 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,416,820. The firm has a market cap of $249.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $67.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $61.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.04.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.47 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.54%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices for retail, industrial, and consumer uses worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

