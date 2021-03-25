Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $69.27 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 69.27 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.84. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $36.46 and a 52 week high of $77.84.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. Inter Parfums’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

In related news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.58, for a total transaction of $175,224.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,032. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $330,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $495,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,900 shares of company stock worth $995,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after buying an additional 147,366 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 917,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,489,000 after buying an additional 10,598 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 15.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 906,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,841,000 after buying an additional 123,790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 604,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,559,000 after buying an additional 75,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth $15,010,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas

