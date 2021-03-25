InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,616.55

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,616.55 ($60.32) and traded as high as GBX 4,960 ($64.80). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,940 ($64.54), with a volume of 546,129 shares.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IHG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 5,380 ($70.29) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of InterContinental Hotels Group to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,042.86 ($52.82).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of £9.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,045.06 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4,616.55.

In related news, insider Paul Edgecliffe-Johnson sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,200 ($67.94), for a total transaction of £46,800 ($61,144.50).

About InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Regent, Six Senses, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Voco, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.