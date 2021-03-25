International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lowered its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 29.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,015 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 37,996 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

IBM traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $131.02. 37,186 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,882,073. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $102.83 and a 1-year high of $135.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $20.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

Featured Story: Why do analysts give a neutral rating?

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.