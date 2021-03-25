International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) fell 0.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $7.39 and last traded at $7.54. 3,642 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 16,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.57.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.62.

Get International General Insurance alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in International General Insurance stock. Full18 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:IGIC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 19,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance segments. It offers a portfolio of specialty lines insurance products and services for energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, casualty, financial institutions, and marine liability.

See Also: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for International General Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International General Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.