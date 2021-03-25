Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Linamar (LNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Linamar (TSE: LNR):
- 3/11/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$95.00.
- 2/4/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/3/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$74.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.74. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.27 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.
In related news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65.
