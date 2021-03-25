Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Linamar (LNR)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Linamar (TSE: LNR):

3/11/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$65.00 to C$95.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$83.00 to C$92.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$84.00 to C$105.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$90.00 to C$95.00.

2/4/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$82.00 to C$84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – Linamar had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$81.00 to C$83.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of Linamar stock opened at C$74.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$60.74. Linamar Co. has a 52 week low of C$26.27 and a 52 week high of C$91.98. The stock has a market cap of C$4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.43.

Get Linamar Co alerts:

In related news, Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of Linamar stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total value of C$91,759.65.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

Recommended Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Linamar Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linamar Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.