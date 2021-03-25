Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Stoke Therapeutics (STOK)

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ: STOK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/17/2021 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/13/2021 – Stoke Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

3/11/2021 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $72.00 to $76.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Stoke Therapeutics had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $49.00 to $58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/13/2021 – Stoke Therapeutics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It develops antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat genetic diseases. The company’s product candidate consists of STK-001 which is to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics Inc. is based in Bedford, Massachusetts. “

2/10/2021 – Stoke Therapeutics was downgraded by analysts at Wedbush from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Stoke Therapeutics stock opened at $39.32 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.91. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Equities research analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of Stoke Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.97, for a total value of $336,129.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stephen J. Tulipano sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.86, for a total value of $1,765,800.00. Insiders sold 45,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,457 over the last 90 days. 54.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STOK. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 190.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Stoke Therapeutics by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter.

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

