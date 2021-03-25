Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Caribbean Group (RCL)

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE: RCL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/24/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/18/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $79.00 to $116.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/15/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $68.00.

3/15/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $68.00.

3/2/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group was upgraded by analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/1/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $76.00 to $117.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $91.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $79.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/12/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group was downgraded by analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock.

1/28/2021 – Royal Caribbean Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Royal Caribbean have underperformed the industry in the past year. The dismal performance can primarily be attributed to the coronavirus outbreak that has compelled the company to cancel cruises. However, Royal Caribbean is likely to benefit from rebooking activities related to Future Cruise Credit. Also, increased focus on digital tools for marketing, product development bode well. Management stated that it continues to witness steady improvement in bookings for 2021 as summer sailing driving the rise in demand. The company further announced that bookings for second half of 2021 are within the historical ranges. Of late, loss estimates for 2021 have narrowed. However, costs in the coming quarter are likely to increase due the suspension of operations. Owing to the pandemic, the company has withdrawn 2020 guidance.”

Royal Caribbean Group stock traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.45. 4,891,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,573,502. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $99.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.90.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Royal Caribbean Group’s quarterly revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 79.5% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,411,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067,748 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,018,000 after acquiring an additional 69,757 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,899,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,040,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,394,000 after acquiring an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,357,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,390,000 after acquiring an additional 42,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

