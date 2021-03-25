Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) Price Down 6% Over Last Week

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 25th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can now be purchased for $0.23 or 0.00000437 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $27.48 million and $13.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded 6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00024534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.34 or 0.00049959 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.80 or 0.00629407 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001898 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.45 or 0.00063445 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001908 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000938 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00023788 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 119,662,263 coins and its circulating supply is 119,275,122 coins. The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Invictus Hyperion Fund is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

