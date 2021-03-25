Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.60.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVTA. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $46.50 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Invitae from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Invitae stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $34.74. 347,131 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,715,045. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.52 and its 200 day moving average is $46.14. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 1 year low of $10.02 and a 1 year high of $61.59.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $100.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. Equities analysts forecast that Invitae will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Sean E. George sold 8,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $466,715.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Katherine Stueland sold 4,199 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total transaction of $217,592.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,441 shares of company stock worth $5,617,770 in the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invitae by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 178,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares during the period. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $349,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Invitae during the 4th quarter valued at $60,491,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after purchasing an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invitae by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,310 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.60% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, processes DNA-containing samples, analyzes information related to patient-specific genetic variation, and generates test reports for clinicians and their patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases; prenatal and perinatal genetic tests; and non-invasive prenatal screening products.

