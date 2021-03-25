IOTA One Day Volume Tops $192.57 Million (MIOTA)

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. During the last week, IOTA has traded up 9.6% against the dollar. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $1.44 or 0.00002748 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a market cap of $4.01 billion and approximately $192.57 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About IOTA

IOTA (CRYPTO:MIOTA) is a Tangle coin that uses the

Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG)

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2016. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOTA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

