iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) Trading Down 26.7%

Shares of iPic Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:IPICQ) traded down 26.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.61 and last traded at $0.66. 4,776 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 6,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day moving average is $0.30.

About iPic Entertainment (OTCMKTS:IPICQ)

iPic Entertainment, Inc engages in the operation of dine-in theater. It provides visionary entertainment escapes, chef-driven culinary, and mixology offerings that include movie theaters plus a bar and restaurant. The company was founded by Hamid Hashemi in 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

