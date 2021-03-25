IRISnet (IRIS) Market Capitalization Achieves $177.98 Million

IRISnet (CURRENCY:IRIS) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. IRISnet has a total market cap of $177.98 million and $19.87 million worth of IRISnet was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, IRISnet has traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One IRISnet coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000348 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001907 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $236.71 or 0.00451091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.62 or 0.00058354 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00005448 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $91.65 or 0.00174651 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.23 or 0.00779867 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.24 or 0.00050005 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00075254 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About IRISnet

IRISnet was first traded on May 31st, 2018. IRISnet’s total supply is 2,011,200,013 coins and its circulating supply is 973,608,941 coins. The official message board for IRISnet is medium.com/irisnet-blog . IRISnet’s official website is www.irisnet.org . IRISnet’s official Twitter account is @irisnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The IRIS network is an internet of blockchains intended to provide a technology foundation that facilitates construction of distributed business applications. The IRIS network is part of the larger Cosmos network — all zones in the network would be able to interact with any other zone in the Cosmos network over the standard IBC protocol. By introducing a layer of service semantics into the network, IRIS is going to provide an innovative solution that enables a whole new set of business scenarios, which would result in an increase in scale and diversity of the Cosmos network. “

IRISnet Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IRISnet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IRISnet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IRISnet using one of the exchanges listed above.

