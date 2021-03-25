iShares MSCI Canada ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWC)

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders bought 12,010 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,501% compared to the typical daily volume of 750 call options.

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $33.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,635,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,605,720. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a one year low of $20.23 and a one year high of $35.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,081,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,943,000 after purchasing an additional 888,348 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 4th quarter worth $47,804,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 52.1% in the 4th quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,222,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,715,000 after acquiring an additional 419,066 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,203,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,102,000 after acquiring an additional 60,078 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,034,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,907,000 after purchasing an additional 50,449 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.