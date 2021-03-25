iShares MSCI Italy ETF Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSEARCA:EWI)

iShares MSCI Italy ETF (NYSEARCA:EWI) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 4,010 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,783% compared to the typical volume of 213 call options.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWI. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Italy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,445,000 after acquiring an additional 8,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Italy ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,091,000.

Get iShares MSCI Italy ETF alerts:

Shares of EWI traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $31.18. 1,585,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 920,555. iShares MSCI Italy ETF has a 1-year low of $19.50 and a 1-year high of $31.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.64 and a 200-day moving average of $28.06.

iShares MSCI Italy Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Italy Capped Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Italy 25/50 Index (Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Milan Stock Exchange.

Further Reading: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Italy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.